NEET PG 2020 registration begins, here’s how to register

NEET- PG 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online registration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2020. The last date to register is November 21. The examination will be conducted on January 5, 2019 and the result will be declared on January 31, 2020.

Eligible candidates are requested to apply through the prescribed format on the official website

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college/university.

Moreover, the candidate should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

The applicant should also have completed one year of internship or are expected to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2020.

Application fee:

The application fee for NEET PG 2020 is Rs 3750 for General and OBC categories and Rs 2750 for SC/ST/PwD categories.

Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ button

Then, click on ‘New Application Login’

Enter the required information in the space provided

Click on submit and take print out of the same for future use.

