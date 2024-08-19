NEET PG Result 2024 Live: When is NEET PG result expected? A look at past trends

NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the result of the NEET PG examination soon. Once released, the candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in. As seen previously, the NBEMS will first announce the results and candidates' individual scorecards will be shared a few days later. ...Read More

Along with the NEET PG result, the board will also share the category-wise cut-off marks.

Last year, the entrance test for admission to postgraduate medical courses was held on March 5 and the result was declared on March 14. This year, the test on Sunday, August 11 and the result will be announced next.

Follow this live blog for NEET PG result date, time and other updates.