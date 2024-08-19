Edit Profile
    NEET PG Result 2024 Live: When is NEET PG result expected? A look at past trends

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 19, 2024 9:47 AM IST
    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: Along with the NEET PG result, the NBEMS will also share the category-wise cut-off marks.
    NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon on natboard.edu.in
    NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon on natboard.edu.in

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the result of the NEET PG examination soon. Once released, the candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in. As seen previously, the NBEMS will first announce the results and candidates' individual scorecards will be shared a few days later.

    Along with the NEET PG result, the board will also share the category-wise cut-off marks.

    Last year, the entrance test for admission to postgraduate medical courses was held on March 5 and the result was declared on March 14. This year, the test on Sunday, August 11 and the result will be announced next.

    Also read: NEET PG 2024: Candidates rate paper between moderate and difficult, check details here

    Follow this live blog for NEET PG result date, time and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 19, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: Result first, scorecard later

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The NBEMS will announce the result of NEET PG first and candidates' scorecards will be shared later. The result notification will mention names, roll numbers and marks of all appeared candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.

    Aug 19, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: Exam held on August 11

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The postgraduate medical entrance test was held on August 11 in two shifts and the result will be announced next.

    Last year, NEET PG was held on March 5 and the result was announced on March 14.

    Aug 19, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: Results expected soon

    NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to declare the NEET PG 2024 result soon. After the announcement, candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in.

