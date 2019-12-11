NEET registration: 11 more centres set up in Srinagar

education

Eleven more centres have been set up in Srinagar to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memorial College at Shamswari with 50 computers, Women’s College at MA Road with 25 computers, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education at M A Road with 35 computers, Degree College at Bemina with 40 computers, Sri Pratap College at MA Road with 50 computers, Islamia College of Science and Commerce at Hawal with 100 computers, the spokesman said. The centres have also been set up in various higher secondary institutions which include Government Higher Secondary School at Sonwar with 30 computers, Higher Secondary School at Amira Kadal with 20 computers, Higher Secondary School at Rajbagh with 20 computers, MP Higher Secondary School at Khanyar with 20 computers and Higher Secondary School at Soura with 40 computers.

With these, he said the total number of centres set up in the district to facilitate registration of aspirants for the NEET examination is now 12, including the one established earlier.

The total number of computers installed at these centres is around 500, including 30 computers at the TRC facilitation centre where prioritised facilitation to NEET aspirants began as the registration for the exam opened on December 2, the spokesman said.

Officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) would be available at each centre to provide technical assistance to aspirants submit their examination forms, the spokesman said, adding that technical teams of host institutions will also be available to supervise the operation of these centres.

Seven of these centres would open for users from Wednesday whereas the other four, including Bemina Degree College, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Sri Pratap College and Soura Higher Secondary School, will open on Thursday, he said.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited several of these centres to inspect their establishment.

“Each of these centres will have a register for users to note their experiences about the service offered to them. The feedback will be used to improve the services wherever required,” he said.

Each of these centres is well-equipped to take care of all parts of the form submission process, including one time passwords for verification and online fee for the exam, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has provided 50 laptops to these institutions where these centres have been set up.

The provision is aimed at enhancing relevant capabilities of these institutions to help their students, the spokesman said, adding that it would also help in the ongoing NEET registration process in the centres set up at these institutions.