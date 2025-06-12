NEET Results 2025 News: List of top medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings

National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET Result 2025 in next two days. As per the official update, the NEET UG results will be announced by June 14, 2025. Once released, candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results on official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG exam 2025 can check and apply in the top medical colleges in India as per NIRF rankings 2024. (File image)

Ahead of the announcement of NEET Result 2025, candidates who have appeared for the exam can have an idea about the top medical colleges in India to apply for. The list shared below is as per NIRF rankings 2024.

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, (NIMHANS) Bangalore

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 6: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS), Lucknow

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 10: Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

The NTA will prepare the Merit List/ All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying Criteria and other norms mentioned in the information bulletin.

The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% of All India quota seats will be prepared by the NTA on the basis of marks obtained in the NEET (UG) - 2025. The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.