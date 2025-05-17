Menu Explore
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
No fee hike for medical, dental courses in upcoming academic year, assures Karnataka Minister

PTI | , Bengaluru
May 17, 2025 08:39 PM IST

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil's statement came after private colleges had appealed for a 10 to 15 per cent hike in fees. 

There will be no increase in fee structure for medical and dental courses in the upcoming academic year, despite pressure from private medical colleges, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday that last year's 10 per cent hike was sufficient, and made it clear that there will be no increase in fee structure for medical and dental courses in the upcoming academic year. (File image)
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday that last year's 10 per cent hike was sufficient, and made it clear that there will be no increase in fee structure for medical and dental courses in the upcoming academic year. (File image)

The minister made this clear at a meeting with the office-bearers of private medical and dental college managements, his office said in a statement.

Private colleges had appealed for a 10 to 15 per cent hike in fees, to which the minister said that the government had allowed a 10 per cent increase last year, and no fee hike will be permitted this year, it said.

Noting that last year's 10 per cent hike was sufficient, Patil emphasised that there will be no fee hike this year, and added that an agreement formalising this decision will be signed soon.

Exam and College Guide
