e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET SS counselling 2020 postponed till further notice, check details

NEET SS counselling 2020 postponed till further notice, check details

Earlier, the NEET SS counselling was scheduled to begin from October 8, and conclude on October 11, 2020, till 5 pm.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET SS counselling 2020.
NEET SS counselling 2020.(HT file )
         

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2020-21 counselling dates for DNB SS courses till further notice. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

Earlier, the NEET SS counselling was scheduled to begin from October 8, and conclude on October 11, 2020, till 5 pm.

“In reference to the schedule of Common Counselling of Super Speciality (D.M/ M.Ch courses) / DNB SS Counselling 2020 uploaded on MCC’s website the counselling was to start from today i.e 08.10.2020. However, keeping in view the in service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala (WA. No. 1302 of 2020 at High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders,” reads the official notice.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Results for which were announced on September 26, 2020.

The entrance examination is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DNB SS courses.

tags
top news
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In