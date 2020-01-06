NEET UG 2020: Registration ends today, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:36 IST

The online registration for NEET UG 2020 closes today. Earlier, the deadline for the registration was December 31, 2019, which was later extended to January 6, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at ntaneet.nic.in. The last date for online submission of fees has been extended from January 1 to 7, 2020. NEET stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

NEET UG 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2020, at the various examination centre. The admit card for which will be released on March 27, 2020. National Testing Agency will declare the result of NEET UG 2020 on June 4, 2020.

The date of correction in particulars in Online Application Form remains the same ie., January 15, 2020, to January 31, 2020 (up to 11.50 pm).

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 1500 as application fee. For General EWS and OBC con-creamy layer candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. Whereas, transgender candidates and those who are from reserved category have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Candidates can click here to apply online for the NEET UG 2020.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on New Registration tab

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.Fill in all the requisite information and submit

6.Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.The application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.