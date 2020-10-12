e-paper
Home / Education / NEST results 2020 delayed, to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST results 2020 delayed, to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST results 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at nestexam.in.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
NEST results 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) results will be declared on October 13, 2020.The results of the NEST 2020 examination were scheduled to be announced on October 12, however, due to some technical issues scorecard generation has been delayed.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at nestexam.in.

“Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7pm,” reads an official statement.

The NEST 2020 examination was conducted on September 29, 2020.

NEST 2020 examination is held for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

How to check NEST results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NEST Results’

Key in your credentials and login

The NEST results 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

