New changes in the TOEFL test announced

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings.

Beginning immediately, students can register for afternoon testing sessions on select dates, a shift that effectively doubles the testing capacity of participating test centers on those dates. In addition, students can test on consecutive weekends as available dates permit — a significant improvement to the previous 12-day retest waiting period.

These updates, which follow the shortened test time and MyBest scores enhancements launched last month, will also be beneficial to institutions — the earlier students can test or retest, the earlier institutions can receive students’ accompanying score report, allowing them to make informed admissions decisions based on a wider pool.

The latest improvements to the TOEFL test revolve around the student testing experience and creating efficiencies that enable them to save time.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 14:56 IST