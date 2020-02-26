e-paper
New Education Policy to transform education sector: HRD minister

The proposed educational policy is based on the country’s ethos and value system and is designed to strengthen the nation, mould new citizens and make their lives more meaningful, he said inaugurating the new central research facility (CRF) at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Suratkal here.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 09:25 IST
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (PTI)
         

The new educational policy proposed by the Centre will transform the sector and help the country become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ of the world, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday.

The proposed educational policy is based on the country’s ethos and value system and is designed to strengthen the nation, mould new citizens and make their lives more meaningful, he said inaugurating the new central research facility (CRF) at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Suratkal here.

The minister said so far, India has not been able to impart value education despite the fact that the country has over 1,000 universities, 45,000 degree colleges, 16 lakh schools, one crore teachers and 33 crore students.

The proposed educational policy is expected to bring in a positive change in the lives of the new generation and its fruitful implementation will help India acquire the title of ‘Vishwa Guru,’ he said.

The minister said Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned from the CRF fund for infrastructure development at NIT-K and assured to look into all other demands put forth by the institution.

NIT-K director Umamaheshwar Rao requested the minister to direct authorities concerned to shift the toll plaza functioning near the institution to some other place as it is causing inconvenience to students.

He also sought an assurance from the minister on the proposal to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the NIT-K campus.

The newly inaugurated CRF at NIT-K has high-end research equipment costing around Rs 80 crore, imported from foreign countries including USA, Germany and Japan.

The facility will help research students of NIT-K as well as those from other institutions to get best results out of their work, CRF president Uday Bhat said.

Pokhriyal also laid the foundation for the new hostel blocks to be constructed for boys and girls at NIT-K.

