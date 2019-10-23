e-paper
New LT Grade teachers to get posting in ‘backward’ district of UP, Appointments on priority

As per the plan, those teachers who are being declared successful by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the recruiting body, are being posted to districts like Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti by the state secondary education department.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:56 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A teacher busy teaching in a classroom at government higher secondary school in Soraon, Prayagraj.
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to post the newly recruited LT Grade teachers (assistant teachers) in educationally backward regions, dubbed as ‘aspirational districts’, of the state on priority basis so as to bring them at par with other districts, said an official.

“The state government is committed towards improving school education in these districts on priority and strives to bring them at par with other districts of the state,” said additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev.

As per the plan, those teachers who are being declared successful by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the recruiting body, are being posted to districts like Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti by the state secondary education department.

Officials claim that districts which are less developed, lack adequate resources and have acute shortage of teachers are usually the ones least preferred by the aspiring teachers.

This prompted the state government to post teachers in these districts on priority and only then take up other districts for new appointees.

As per education department records, the state currently has 1108 government-run boys and 1186 government-run girls high school and intermediate colleges. Before the declaration of the results of the present LT Grade recruitment process, there were 3390 teachers teaching in boy’s schools and colleges against a sanctioned strength of 9014 teachers with 3624 posts lying vacant.

Similarly, in girls’ schools and colleges, against a sanctioned strength of 9283 teachers, there were 3661 teachers working and the vacant posts of teachers here numbering 5622.

Officials believe that after completion of the ongoing LT Grade teachers’ recruitment, a large number of these vacant posts would get filled.

For LT Grade Teachers Recruitment-2018, so far results of 3893 posts of 10 subjects have been declared out of the total 10768 posts of 15 subjects which are to be filled.

For mathematics subject, however, mere 435 posts could be filled out of the available 1035 posts.

Similarly, owing to lack of qualified candidates, a large number of posts of teachers of science subjects too have remained unfilled.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:55 IST

