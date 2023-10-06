Project Approval Board of the government of India has selected 3893 benchmark schools in the state based on their performance in seven domains to improve the quality of education, infrastructure, and overall well-being of students, said Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. 3893 schools of Haryana chosen for up-gradation under central project

Presiding over the fourth Executive Committee of Haryana Samagrh Siksha at Chandigarh on Thursday, the chief secretary said that the schools were selected on the basis of their performance in seven domains, as defined by the ministry.

In the first phase, 124 senior secondary schools were chosen as PM SHRI schools following a selection process involving School Level Selection Committees, District Level Verification Committees, and State Level Committees. He said that Model Sanskriti schools were not considered for selection to help these schools transform and a budget of Rs. 8526.76 lakh has been approved for 124 PM SHRI schools in Haryana.

He directed the officers to arrange educational trips to renowned institutions such as ISRO, Science City, and other organizations to enrich their scientific knowledge on a national level and urged the officers to educate students about cybercrimes and financial literacy, equipping them with essential life skills. He said that to promote girls' education, Interaction Sessions with Local Role Models for classes 6th to 12th have been initiated. An amount of Rs. 84.92 lakh for 1,544 Elementary schools and Rs. 51.5 lakh for 1,030 Secondary schools has been approved under Girls Empowerment.

The Chief Secretary said that the allowances provided by the government help to support these students in their education. Currently, 21,111 divyang (differently abled) students-15,683 in pre-primary to 8th grade and 5,428 in 9th to 12th grade, are enrolled in 119 blocks of 22 districts in Haryana, according to UDISE 2021-22 data. A total of 373 Special Educators -141 for pre-primary to 8th grade and 232 for 9th to 12th grade, are working for the welfare of divyang students.

