    57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Union Cabinet

    The Union Cabinet approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas worldwide on Wednesday. Details here. 

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:02 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Union Cabinet approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas worldwide on Wednesday. Out of the 57 new KVs, 7 will be sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and 50 will be sponsored by state governments.

    57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Union Cabinet

    The Cabinet has proposed 20 KVs to be opened in districts where no Kendriya Vidyalaya presently exists and 14 KVs in Aspirational districts, 4 KVs in LWE districts and 5 KVs in NER/Hilly areas.

    Currently, 1,288 Kendriya Vidyalayas are operating across the country and abroad, providing education to 14 lakh students. Out of the total number, 3 KVs are functioning abroad: Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran.

    Through this new announcement, 87 thousand students will receive affordable, high-quality education. 4600 additional teacher posts will be filled.

    The government will invest 5863 crore in building 57 KVs across.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/News/57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Approved By Union Cabinet
