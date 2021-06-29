6K assistant teachers not to get appointment letters on June 30

The new date for distribution of appointment letters to nearly 6,000 assistant teachers to be recruited in government schools against vacant posts of 69,000 assistant teachers will be announced later, said an official of UP Basic Shiksha Parishad.

Secretary, UP Basic Shiksha Parishad, Pratap Singh Baghel in an order on Monday said, "The programme of distributing appointment letters to teachers has been cancelled. The new date and time for their distribution will be announced separately later." Earlier, these newly appointed were to get their appointment letters on June 30.

The merit list has already been announced on June 26. "However, the counselling process, including verification of documents of selected candidates, is being held as per schedule on Monday and Tuesday (June 28-29), Baghel said.

In the recruitment of 69000 teachers, some posts reserved for general and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories were left vacant on which the recruitment process is being done now, said an official familiar with the issue.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said instructions had been issued to complete the process of recruitment on 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers for Scheduled Tribe candidates in a time-bound manner. He said previous vacant posts should also be filled at the earliest. He said in four years four lakh youth were appointed in government jobs.

It took the state government two years to wrap up the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools across the state.

The posts were advertised in December 2018 and the state government had conducted the examination for the post of assistant teacher in January 2019. The government could complete the appointment only in December 2020, after a long-drawn legal battle in the high court and Supreme Court after candidates filed a lawsuit.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had distributed appointment letters to select recruits in October and December last year and even interacted with them while others received them from local MLAs, MPs and UP ministers in their respective districts.