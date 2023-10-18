AICTE Academic Calendar 2024 revised, last date for admissions extended till October 30

All India Council for Technical Education has released revised AICTE Academic Calendar 2024. The revised calendar can be downloaded by all through the official website of AICTE at aicte-india.org. AICTE Academic Calendar 2024 revised, admissions last date extended till Oct 30

The Council has revised the academic calendar 2023-24 after Supreme Court’s order date October 13, 2023. Accordingly, the last date for admissions in all AICTE approved institutions and affiliations by Universities is extended up to October 30, 2023.

The official notice released by AICTE reads, “In compliance of Supreme Court order dated 13.10.2023, AICTE has revised the academic calendar for the year 2023-24 and same has been notified on Council website www.aicte-india.org . Accordingly, the last date for admissions in all AICTE approved institutions and affiliation with universities is extended up to 30th October, 2023”.

However, the last date for grant of approval to institutions offering ODL/Online course and last date for admission to courses in open and distance learning/ online learning mode (first and second session) will be as per UGC policy. For more related details candidates can follow the official website of AICTE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON