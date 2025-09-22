The 14th edition of All India Air Force Schools Athletics and Sports championship will be held in Chandigarh from September 24-26, an official said on Monday. Air Force schools' athletics and sports championship to be held in Chandigarh from Sep 24-26

The annual championship is being conducted under the aegis of the IAF Educational and Cultural Society, said Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, the Air Officer Commanding of the Base Repair Depot, at a press conference here.

On the occasion, Gupta also unveiled the overall champion's trophy and the official mascot 'Phoenix', symbolising resilience and determination.

Group Captain Y S Panghal, Wing Commander Nitu Kapoor and Squadron Leader Megha Sharma were present.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the event aligns with the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025, which underscores the theme 'Sports for Nation Building: Harnessing the Power of Sports for Nation's Holistic Development'.

The participants will be part of seven teams from Air Force schools across the country. They will compete in 13 athletics and other sporting disciplines including track and field events, long jump, high jump and other events, he said.

Gupta said the championship has become much more than a competition, it is a celebration of discipline, teamwork and camaraderie.

Since its inception in 2007, the championship has been hosted at various venues across the country, and it serves as a cornerstone of the IAF's commitment to holistic student development, promoting physical fitness, teamwork and discipline alongside academic excellence, he said.

"Students of Air Force schools have consistently excelled in national games, athletics, hockey, gymnastics, basketball, swimming. They have also earned recognition at prestigious international events," he added.