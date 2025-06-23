AIU organizes ‘National Conference of VCs’ to mark centenary year; higher education transformation tops the agenda

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is organizing the ‘National Conference of Vice Chancellors’ to mark 100 years of its establishment. The ‘National Conference of Vice Chancellors’ by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is hosted by Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida on June 23 and 24, 2025. (Handout)

Celebrated on the theme “Envisioning Future Higher Education: The Pivotal Role of India”, the event is being hosted by Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida on June 23 and 24, 2025.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General at AIU, addressed the curtain raiser event and said that the conference marks a significant milestone in AIU’s 99-year journey of fostering academic dialogue and shaping policy in Indian higher education.

Dr Mittal added that the theme reflects AIU's commitment to positioning India as a global leader in education, innovation, and sustainable development.

“With 1086 member universities, including 19 Foreign Universities, and the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, this conference is a testament to AIU’s enduring role in nation building through higher education,” Dr Mittal stated.

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor at Amity University, expressed delight on hosting the National Conference of Vice Chancellors on the occasion of the centenary of AIU.

Dr Shukla said, “The Conference will play a pivotal role in planning the roadmap of education in India. The vision of ViksitBharat@2047 can only be achieved when the education industry aligns with national goals. Collaboration with industries, multi-disciplinary approach, and inclusive education, along with integration of technology, are some of the key factors which will change the landscape of education in the country.”

“The theme of the Conference is extremely relevant in today’s scenario since it will shape the future of higher education in India and the regulatory bodies will be able to make necessary changes in various policies,” Dr Shukla added.

Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President at AIU, that the conference not only reflects the Association's journey, but also shapes the future of Indian higher education.

“AIU stands committed to fostering academic excellence, collaboration, and global leadership through unity and innovation,” Prof. Pathak added.

As per a statement, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the inaugural session of the conference on June 23, 2025, at Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida, along with Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group.

Vice President Dhankhar will unveil a commemorative Coffee Table Book depicting 100 years of excellence of AIU in higher education.

The Chief Guest during Valedictory Session will be Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who will release a Special Issue of University News.

Notably, the Conference will be attended by around 300 Vice Chancellors across India.

Additionally, about 200 Vice Chancellors will attend the conference virtually.

Besides, the conference will also be attended by officials from various ministries, and representatives from apex bodies such as AICTE, NAAC, NDSC, ICAR, among others, as speakers.

The conference will focus on the main outcomes which will lead to the declaration of a comprehensive action plan for the transformation of higher education in India and by bringing a policy paper on “Future of Higher Education”, the statement informed.

Additionally, there will be two plenary sessions which will be conducted on themes including “Globalization and Internationalization” and “Envisioning Future Higher Education: The Pivotal Role of India”.

Furthermore, 10 parallel tracks will be held on various themes such as “Integrating Emerging Technologies like AI”, “Virtual and Augmented Reality in the Learning Process”, “Cyber Security and Data Privacy in the Higher Education”, “Innovative Assessment Methods and Experiential Learning”, “Creating Green and Sustainable Campuses” and more.