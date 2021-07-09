AKTU directs students to have high speed internet connection for online exams

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has asked candidates to make arrangements for high-speed internet during the upcoming even semester and carry-over examinations.

The students appearing in the examinations have been asked to make arrangements for internet ahead of the exam and keep a device (either mobile phone or laptop or computer with camera and microphone) handy. They have been asked to make arrangements for power back-up too.

The university on Thursday issued guidelines for even semester 2020-21 and carry-over examinations which are to be held in online mode. The rule says in case candidates experience internet snag of 15 minutes, then sequence and options of all unanswered questions will be changed.

Students may appear in the examination from place of their convenience be it from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. Students may use any devices like laptop, smartphone and desktop computer to write the examination," said controller of exams, AKTU, Prof Anurag Tripathi.

He said, "The candidates will have to log in 30 minutes before the examination. During the online exam, there will be provision for auto submission of answer sheets after 1 hour and 45 minutes."

It will be multiple choice question (MCQ) based exam of 90 minutes’ duration. There will be no negative marking. The varsity will held mock test. If candidates are unable to appear in the said exam due to any unavoidable circumstances, they will be given a chance to appear in the physical exam to be held once corona situation eases out, according to Tripathi.

Candidates appearing in online examinations will get url/id and password for the exam once they register with the university between July 12 to 25.

An official said the software had been developed in such a way that it would auto click photograph of the candidates and match it with photograph submitted in the university.

The university has strictly banned entry of outsiders while writing the examination. The students will have to submit and verify their mobile number with the university. The admit card will be shown to the candidates and opportunity will be given to make corrections if any.

Candidates have to ensure adequate light arrangements in the room so that their face is clearly visible as this will be computer proctored examination. Students are required not to keep any book, answer--sheet or any other text material on the desk.

The invigilator may ask a candidate to show his desk during the examination. As per norms, students are allowed to use basic calculators which can also be inspected by the invigilators. Candidates are required to appear in the exam wearing formal attire and in a room with no marking or writing on the wall.