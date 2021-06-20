AKTU to hold mock test; students may take exam from home, cybercafé

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Saturday announced holding a ‘demo mock test’ to prepare students for the upcoming even-semester examinations . These examinations are to be held online as offline efforts have been ruled out due to Covid-19.

Suggesting that all students take the exam, AKTU warned students that it will not be responsible if students who don't take the mock test face problems in the final exam.

"The examination will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it will be of a shorter duration. Students will be required to answer 50 MCQs in 90 minutes. They can take the examination from their home, a cyber cafe, on their smartphones, laptops and desktops," said Rajeev Kumar, controller of examinations, AKTU.

The datesheet for exams will be announced shortly. AKTU has extended the last date for the submission of examination form for even semester candidates to June 28, 2021.

Kumar said as students have been traditionally appearing in pen-and-paper examinations, a need was felt to facilitate all students to appear in a mock test so that they are better placed for the exams, likely to be held in July-end or August.

For long, AKTU students have demanded AKTU to hold mock tests ahead of the annual examination as they had no previous experience of taking online examinations.

Now, their biggest worry is connectivity, because many of them live in remote areas of the state.

In a June 14 letter by Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, special secretary of the state government, guidelines were issued to the vice-chancellors of the three technical universities of the state. The technical education department suggested a mock test to help students prepare for the online exam which will be MCQ-based.

The department had issued elaborate guidelines to the technical universities to procure software required to conduct online examination through the GeM portal that has been approved by the government, the letter reads.