Amity University hosts grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, 48-hr-long event ends on April 4

Amity University, Noida is hosting the grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, – the country’s first national Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT). Navin Kumar Singh, IPS, DG, NCIIPC addressing the gathering.

As per a press release issued by the institution, the 48-hour-long Pentathon is an initiative of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in partnership with AICTE at Amity University, Noida.

A total of 8000 students participated in the first round, wherein only top teams and individuals had been shortlisted.

In the 48 hours, shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges, simulating the complexities of protecting critical information infrastructure entities, the press release informed.

The winners and other talented participants will not only be rewarded through prizes but also recognized for real-world VAPT, provided they meet the criteria.

Navin Kumar Singh, the director general of NCIIPC, during his inaugural address, stressed the need to protect the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) by India’s young talent, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He further stated that his long-term vision is to build startups and Indian companies that can export cybersecurity services to the world.

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman AICTE, shared four key insights with the participants – firstly, the Penthathon provides learning skills to participants by making them problem solvers to the given solutions, which cannot be learned in their colleges. Secondly, It teaches them to work in a team and crack problems including time management. It also enables participants to contribute to the national development where companies and the government will come to them for solutions. Lastly, finalists and winners can take the opportunity to add it to their resume, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, the Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, expressed delight to be hosting the Pentathon 2024. He said that the participants have embarked on a journey of learning, building new networks, and becoming part of important critical problems at the national level and finding their solutions.

“Since this is a 48-hour long event, Amity will also hold a Yoga Session at 6 am and a Cultural Programme to de-stress the coders and provide them a comfortable stay and joyful experience,” Shukla said.

The grand finale will culminate with a final valedictory ceremony on April 4, 2024, where outstanding performers will be felicitated.