 Amity University hosts grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, 48-hr-long event ends on April 4 | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Amity University hosts grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, 48-hr-long event ends on April 4

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 03, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges and more.

Amity University, Noida is hosting the grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, – the country’s first national Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT).

Navin Kumar Singh, IPS, DG, NCIIPC addressing the gathering.
Navin Kumar Singh, IPS, DG, NCIIPC addressing the gathering.

As per a press release issued by the institution, the 48-hour-long Pentathon is an initiative of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in partnership with AICTE at Amity University, Noida.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A total of 8000 students participated in the first round, wherein only top teams and individuals had been shortlisted.

In the 48 hours, shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges, simulating the complexities of protecting critical information infrastructure entities, the press release informed.

Also read: Nurturing entrepreneurial spirit in kids for the jobs of the future

The winners and other talented participants will not only be rewarded through prizes but also recognized for real-world VAPT, provided they meet the criteria.

Navin Kumar Singh, the director general of NCIIPC, during his inaugural address, stressed the need to protect the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) by India’s young talent, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He further stated that his long-term vision is to build startups and Indian companies that can export cybersecurity services to the world.

Also read: CTET July 2024 last date to apply extended, submit forms on ctet.nic.in

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman AICTE, shared four key insights with the participants – firstly, the Penthathon provides learning skills to participants by making them problem solvers to the given solutions, which cannot be learned in their colleges. Secondly, It teaches them to work in a team and crack problems including time management. It also enables participants to contribute to the national development where companies and the government will come to them for solutions. Lastly, finalists and winners can take the opportunity to add it to their resume, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Also read: BSEB Bihar board 10th Scrutiny, Compartment exam registration from today

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, the Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, expressed delight to be hosting the Pentathon 2024. He said that the participants have embarked on a journey of learning, building new networks, and becoming part of important critical problems at the national level and finding their solutions.

“Since this is a 48-hour long event, Amity will also hold a Yoga Session at 6 am and a Cultural Programme to de-stress the coders and provide them a comfortable stay and joyful experience,” Shukla said.

The grand finale will culminate with a final valedictory ceremony on April 4, 2024, where outstanding performers will be felicitated.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Amity University hosts grand finale of NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, 48-hr-long event ends on April 4
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On