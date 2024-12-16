ARISE, FICCI host two-day Annual School Education Conference 2024, discussions held on future of K-12 education in India

A two-day ARISE Annual School Education Conference 2024 was conducted in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on December 13 and 14, 2024. The ARISE Annual School Education Conference 2024 was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and host of other guests including government officials, educators, industry leaders, and innovators.

The conference, held at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, Janpath, New Delhi, left a significant impact on the discourse surrounding the future of K-12 education in India, a press release informed.

The theme of the conference was “The Learning Revolution – Breaking Boundaries, Building Futures,” which brought together over 400 stakeholders, including government officials, educators, industry leaders, and innovators, who collaboratively addressed the pressing challenges and opportunities in the education sector.

Notably, the conference was also attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who emphasised the pivotal role of benchmarking in elevating the quality of school education.

Pradhan articulated a vision where Indian schools become global exemplars in innovation and educational standards. He also stressed on the importance of fostering a balanced society where individuals can leverage their strengths to also become job creators.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri, the Past President of FICCI and Chairperson & Managing Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, highlighted the critical themes pivotal to educational transformation.

She deliberated the evolving concept of school education, the adoption of new-age teaching methodologies, and the need for supportive policies and regulatory frameworks.

Prabhat Jain, President, ARISE & Director, Pathways World Schools, spoke on the revolutionary potential of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning in education.

As part of the conference, delegates including leading educators, thought leaders, academicians, technocrats and industry innovators collectively developed a roadmap for regulatory reforms aimed at fostering a student-centric education model, improving access to technology, and enabling greater public-private partnerships.

Discussions also reinforced the commitment to personalized learning through the adoption of AI-driven tools and methodologies that cater to individual student needs while enhancing critical thinking and creativity.

Additionally, the conference also featured innovative modules such as Curated School tours showcasing best practices of impactful schools for replication, exclusive and personalised B2B exchanges with leading EdTech innovators, the release informed.