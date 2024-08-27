The authorities of National Institute of Technology (NIT) are reconsidering if the students from Bangladesh, who allegedly posted anti-India remarks on social media, should be awarded their degrees. ASSAM: NIT Silchar to reconsider awarding degree to Bangladeshi students posting anti-India remarks

Some students from the neighbouring country, who have completed studies here, were found posting anti-India remarks during the student movements in their country recently.

At least 77 students from Bangladesh are studying here on scholarships under Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) of Ministry of External Affairs, India.

Director of NIT, Silchar, professor Dilip Kumar Baidya on Tuesday told HT that as per their knowledge, one student named Sadat Hossain Alphi, who has completed the academic activities recently, was allegedly seen posting anti-India slogans. However, he is yet to be awarded the final degree.

"All the controversies are surrounding his alleged social media posts and we are also examining his posts. Since he is not in our campus anymore and the protests occurred outside our campus, we cannot take any decision instantly," he said.

It can be mentioned that several complaints were lodged before the police in Cachar district by different organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad against Bangladeshi students of NIT Silchar for their alleged anti-India remarks on social media.

Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar district, Numal Mahatta on Saturday night visited the NIT Silchar campus and ordered the cyber monitoring cell to investigate the matter.

Additionally, the return of the final year student from Bangladesh's Dhaka, who was sent back home on Monday after she liked an anti-India post, is also uncertain because she will only be allowed here only if the Ministry of External Affairs permits it.

A former student of Assam University Silchar on Saturday alleged that a Bangladeshi student residing in NIT Silchar campus has reacted to one of the anti-India posts.

After her name surfaced on social media, she applied to the authorities to let her leave the campus and police on Sunday escorted her to the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj.

Professor Baidya on Tuesday said that the female student will not be able to return unless the Bangladesh government sends her after discussing the matter with the government of India.

"Since they are studying under ICCR, the female student needs permission from the concerned authorities to return here. Alphi has completed the academic studies but his degree is yet to be awarded. After investigation, we'll reconsider if it'll be awarded to him at all," he said.

According to the protesters, some other former students of NIT Silchar, who are presently in Bangladesh, were seen posting anti-India remarks and complaints would be lodged against them too.

Subhasish Choudhary from Hindu Rakkhi Dal said that they are protesting against the anti-India posts by the Bangladeshi students but they are not against everyone.

"Nearly 500 students from our area are studying in various parts of Bangladesh and we should think about their safety before posting anything on social media," he said.

Professor Baidya said that they have instructed their students to refrain from posting anything on social media on this controversy.

He also said that Sadat Hossain Alphi reached out to the authorities after the controversy and claimed that his facebook account was hacked and he didn't post anything against India.

"We'll investigate if his claims are true before taking the final decision," professor Baidya said.