PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this fake recruitment notification on its official Twitter handle.(pib.gov.in)
Beware of this fake recruitment notification in circulation, says PIB

  • The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that a fake notice issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that a fake notice issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India, and is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. PIB has urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Government of India.

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this fake recruitment notification on its official Twitter handle.

“A notification issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India. #PIBFactCheck: This organization is #Fake and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India,” reads the tweet.

The PIB has learnt that Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission is a fake organisation and is claiming itself as a government body.

In a notice released by University Grants Commission in June 2016, the UGC had informed Public that it had filed an FIR against Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission with Kotwali police station of Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

