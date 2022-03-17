Home / Education / News / Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Class 6-12 in Gujarat schools
Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Class 6-12 in Gujarat schools

  • Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.
This was announced by Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani in the legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department.(File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.

This was announced by Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani in the legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department.

The aim is to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum, said Vaghani.

The decision was in line with the Centre’s New Education Policy that recommends the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India's rich and diverse culture, the minister added.

For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of 'Sarvangi Shikshan' or holistic education, according to a press statement. In the case of Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language, it added.

Schools will organise activities based on the scripture such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, painting and elocution competitions. Study materials such as books and audio-video CDs will be provided to schools by the government.

