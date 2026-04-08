BITS Pilani has launched three new alumni funded scholarships, collectively valued US $500,000. These scholarships will support meritorious students seeking admission to BITS Pilani and reflect the Institution's deepening culture of alumni philanhropy. BITS Pilani launches 3 new scholarships collectively valued at US $500,000

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the newly announced scholarships, which include both merit and merit cum need support for deserving male and female students, are being established by Prof. Krishna Saraswat, Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, Stanford University, and alumnus of the 1963 batch, S. K. Roongta, alumnus of the 1966 batch and former Chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and Srikrishna Sridhar and Arushi Aggarwal, an alumni couple from the 2005 batch.

With these additions, BITS Pilani now offers more than 300 alumni funded scholarships, in addition to the institutional scholarships that already support one in every four students each year.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “These scholarships go beyond financial support, they reflect a strong belief in the transformative power of education and in the future of BITS Pilani. It is particularly encouraging to see alumni across generations, from the batch of 1963 to 2005, stepping forward to support the next generation. This also signifies the growing momentum behind our US $100 million endowment campaign. We are deeply grateful to the donors for their generosity and commitment to the BITS mission.”

All three scholarships will be administered under the BITS Pilani endowment fund. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITS Pilani.