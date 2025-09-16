National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT is offering free courses for classes 11, 12 various subjects. The free courses on various subjects including Economics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accountancy, Biology, Chemistry and so on are available on SWAYAM portal. Board Exams 2026: NCERT offers free courses on English, Mathematics, Geography & other subjects for classes 11, 12

Students of Class 11, 12 preparing for board exams can check the list of free courses below.

Class 11

Acccoutancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Physics, Psychology, Sociology: The duration of the courses for all these subjects are for 24 weeks. The enrollment process will commence on September 22 and will conclude on February 20, 2026. The exam registration will conclude on March 2, 2026 and the exam will be held on March 3, 2026. All these courses will be taught by faculty of NCERT. The courses are divided into chapters and chapters divided into modules.

Class 12

Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, Sociology: Same as Class 11, the duration of these courses is for 24 weeks. Through these courses students will get a detailed knowledge about the subject and the syllabus. All the courses for each subjects has been divided into chapters and then into modules. . The enrollment process will commence on September 22 and will conclude on February 20, 2026. The exam registration will conclude on March 2, 2026 and the exam will be held on March 3, 2026.

The participants will get completion certificate if they score 60% and above in the final assessment.