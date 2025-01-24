Despite protests and politics and Patna High Court rider, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the preliminary results of the 70th combined competitive examination. BPSC releases 70th CCE prelims results with Patna HC rider

The exam controller of the BPSC released a communique, expressing happiness that the results were released within 45 days of the exam like before.

The communique says that out of 328990 candidates who took the test, 21581 have cleared the preliminary test, including 9017 in the general category, followed by 3515 from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 3295 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 2793 from the Backward Class.

Patna schools closed up to class 8 till January 25 due to cold

The communique has also mentioned the Patna High Court rider on January 16 last that “any result of the preliminary examination, conducted by the Commission, will be the subject matter of the final outcome of this petition”. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on January 31.

The court has sought counter affidavit on all the points raised in the petitions from the BPSC by January 30. There were 14 petitioners in the case.

Want to be an intern at ISRO? Check eligibility, duration, stipend, where to apply & other details

The BPSC exam, for over 2000 posts, landed in controversy the very first day after disruption at one big centre in Patna, the Bapu Exam Centre, due to alleged irregularities, including late distribution of question papers and inadequate numbers supplied. The students sat on hunger strike and later the opposition parties also stepped in, with Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor sitting on 14-day hunger strike.

However, the BPSC did not budge and stuck to its stand that it would take re-exam for only one centre, which was eventually held at 22 different centres on January 4. The government also put the ball in the BPSC court to take a call.

National Girl Child Day: Rahul Gandhi calls for ensuring girls' secure future

The BPSC released the provisional answer key on January 8 on its website and after inviting objections released the final answer key on January 17. On January 19, the commission also uploaded the OMR sheet of the candidates and invited objections/claims of candidates by January 21. And finally the results were published.