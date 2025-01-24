Menu Explore
National Girl Child Day: Rahul Gandhi calls for ensuring girls' secure future

ANI | , New Delhi
Jan 24, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Lok Sabha LOP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday emphasised the responsibility to prepare girls for a 'bright and secure future' on National Girl Child Day.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the significance of gender equality in progress and stated that the Congress-led UPA government established National Girl Child Day in 2008. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In a post on X, Rahul said that daughters are the symbol of strength, courage and dedication.

"Daughters are the symbol of strength, courage and dedication; they are full of hopes and aspirations for their better tomorrow," he said in his post.

"It is our responsibility to prepare a bright and secure future for them, take a pledge to give full rights to half the population," his post further reads.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the significance of gender equality in progress and stated that the Congress-led UPA government established National Girl Child Day in 2008.

"Gender equality is the basis of true progress," he said in a post on X.

Calling all to ensure education, healthcare, safety, and proper nutrition for girls, he said, "Congress-UPA established National Girl Child Day in 2008, rooted in India's constitutional principles. Let the observance of National Girl Child Day become a reminder to rededicate ourselves towards ending gender discrimination and providing every girl with the opportunities she deserves--education, healthcare, safety, and proper nutrition.'

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24 in India, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls. Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

National Girl Child Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the rights of girls and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support, free from gender biases.

The day also seeks to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote education for them, and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.

A key focus is on changing societal attitudes towards girls, addressing issues like female foeticide, raising awareness about the declining sex ratio and fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for the girl child.

Follow Us On