BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registration begins: Know how to register

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 28 has begin the registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education). The registration form is available on the official website of Bihar School education Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The D.El.Ed registration process will end on April 8. Candidates can register till April 10 with late fees.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registration fee: Candidates have to pay have to pay ₹400 for Bihar DElEd registration.

The registration process will be completed online by schools. Students must apply through their respective school principals.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Know how to register

Visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for ‘registration’, on the homepage

A new page will display on the screen

Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Download the registration for

Take print out of the registration form

Fill in all the required details

Submit to the respective school along with the registration fee.

For any help regarding the online registration process or payment of fees, schools can reach out to the board on 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

