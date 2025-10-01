Cabinet approves 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas with Rs. 5,862 crore budget

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across India. These schools will be set up under the civil sector to meet the growing education needs of children of Central Government employees, including Defence and paramilitary staff. The government has allocated around Rs. 5,862 crore for this project over nine years, starting from 2026-27.

This includes Rs. 2,585 crore for building and infrastructure and Rs. 3,277 crore for running the schools.

For the first time, the new KVs will include Balvatikas (three years of pre-primary classes), making them model schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The 57 new schools will be spread across 17 States and Union Territories, with a focus on areas where there is high demand. Out of these, 20 KVs will be set up in districts with no existing KV, 14 in aspirational districts, four in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, and five in North-East and hilly regions.

Seven of the schools are sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs, while the rest are backed by State and UT authorities. This approval follows the sanctioning of 85 new KVs in December 2024, showing the government’s continued push for expansion.

With 913 KVs already recognised as PM Shri Schools, this step further strengthens the role of Kendriya Vidyalayas as model schools known for quality teaching, modern facilities, and strong board exam results.