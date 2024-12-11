Menu Explore
Case against two schools in Maharashtra for operating sans permission

PTI | , Bhandara
Dec 11, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Police have registered a case against the directors of 2 private schools allegedly functioning without permission from authorities in Maharashtra.

Police have registered a case against the directors of two private schools allegedly functioning without permission from authorities in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, officials said.

It is mandatory for the management of a school to take permission from the civic administration or government, but the two institutions located in Lakhandur tehsil here were running without the requisite nod, an education department official here said.

During a visit, a panchayat samiti officer found 69 students enrolled for classes 1 to 6 in one school and 31 students for classes 1 to 4 in the other institution, he said.

Following directions from the district education authorities, the Lakhandur police have registered a case against the directors of the two schools under section 223 (disobeying order given by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

