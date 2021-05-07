CBSE launches ‘Dost for Life’ mobile app for students and parents

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has launched a new mo app for students and parents. The new app ‘Dost for Life’ is an exclusive psychological counselling app for students and parents of CBSE-affiliated schools. The app has been designed for students of classes 9 to 12 and parents and can be used for counselling sessions from May 10 onwards.

The new App will simultaneously cater to students and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools in different geographies across the world. The Board will conduct live counselling sessions free of cost thrice a week on Monday, Friday, and Wednesday by trained counselors/Principals. Students and parents of CBSE affiliated schools can choose any of the two-time slots: 9.30 am to 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm and connect through a Chatbox as per their convenience.

The app will also provide students information on suggestive course guides after 10+2, tips on mental health and well-being, a corona guide, and also rap songs.

‘Dost for Life' app is available on the Google Play store and can be easily downloaded on any Android phone initially. The board will extend this facility for other phone users in due course of time.