CBSE organizes ‘Science Challenge’ for Class 8 to 10 students, apply link here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is organizing ‘Science Challenge’ for students of Class 8 to 10. The Class 8 to 10 students of all boards can appear for the challenge through the official DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022.

To appear for the challenge, schools affiliated with CBSE are required to register their students, provide CBSE registration IDs to students who can then join the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ course on the DIKSHA platform. The students of schools not affiliated with the CBSE can directly access the course on the DIKSHA platform.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, schools can nominate 5 children in each class who have secured a participation certificate in the Science Challenge directly to the second stage or national qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards. There are no participation fees to appear for the science challenge.

To apply for the challenge, CBSE-affiliated schools will have to visit the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and register their students. As soon as schools register students, Registration IDs would be generated which they can provide to respective Students. The students can then open the DIKSHA portal and fill in the details to appear for the quiz.

