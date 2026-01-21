CBSE to conduct capacity building programmes for teachers from January 27 to February 12 in Gujarat

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has decided to conduct capacity-building programmes for teachers. These capacity-building programmes will be held by the Board in collaboration with the respective Sahodaya School Complexes of Gujarat state.

The said program is conducted to implement Skill Education in classes 6-8 using the Kaushal Bodh activity books developed by NCERT.

The capacity-building programmes will be held on January 27, 29, 30, and February 4, 5, and 12, 2026.

As per the official notice issued by the Board, these trainings are aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on continuous professional development, skill(vocational) education, and integration of skills with mainstream education as per the “No Hard Separation “mandate of NEP 2020.

The certificates issued by the Department of Skill Education, CBSE, for such trainings shall be treated as valid documentary evidence for fulfilment of mandatory training requirements, subject to maintenance of proper records.

The Board has already conducted these programmes in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Ghaziabad, Haryana, New Delhi, Tripura and West Bengal.

The complete schedule of the capacity building program for Gujarat state is available on the official website of CBSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.