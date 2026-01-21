CBSE to conduct capacity building programmes for teachers from January 27 to February 12 in Gujarat
CBSE will conduct the capacity-building programmes for teachers in Gujarat. The program will be held from January 27 to February 12, 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has decided to conduct capacity-building programmes for teachers. These capacity-building programmes will be held by the Board in collaboration with the respective Sahodaya School Complexes of Gujarat state.
The said program is conducted to implement Skill Education in classes 6-8 using the Kaushal Bodh activity books developed by NCERT.
The capacity-building programmes will be held on January 27, 29, 30, and February 4, 5, and 12, 2026.
As per the official notice issued by the Board, these trainings are aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on continuous professional development, skill(vocational) education, and integration of skills with mainstream education as per the “No Hard Separation “mandate of NEP 2020.
The certificates issued by the Department of Skill Education, CBSE, for such trainings shall be treated as valid documentary evidence for fulfilment of mandatory training requirements, subject to maintenance of proper records.
The Board has already conducted these programmes in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Ghaziabad, Haryana, New Delhi, Tripura and West Bengal.
The complete schedule of the capacity building program for Gujarat state is available on the official website of CBSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More