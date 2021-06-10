Home / Education / News / CBSE to conduct live webinar for learning and socioemotional well being
CBSE to conduct live webinar for learning and socioemotional well being
CBSE to conduct live webinar for learning and socioemotional well being
news

CBSE to conduct live webinar for learning and socioemotional well being

CBSE will conduct live webinar session for learning and socioemotional well being. The webinar can be attended by students, parents and others. Direct link to attend webinar given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct live webinar sessions for learning and socio-emotional well-being. CBSE has partnered with CISCO for the live webinar session where students, parents, and others can participate by registering themselves. The event will be conducted from 4 pm to 5 pm on June 10.

The webinar will be conducted under CBSE Health & Wellness Series and the duration of the session is for 1.5 hours. The webinar will be attended by Manoj Ahuja, Chairman of CBSE, Dr Mohan Agashe, Eminent Theatre and Film Artist, L.S Changsan, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Education, Rama Sharma, Head Media and Public Relations of CBSE and Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, Member Working Group Manodarpan Program Director Expressions India.

The webinar can be attended on the official Youtube channel of CISCO or CBSE.

Direct link to attend webinar here

Apart from this CBSE will also conduct webinars for teachers and students on the Young Warrior Movement. These webinars will be conducted on June 11 from 11 am to 12 noon and June 16 from 11 am to 12 noon. The webinar on the first day will be for Principals and Teachers and on the second day will be for students.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse webinar education + 1 more

Related Stories

CBSE collaborates with Microsoft to introduce Coding &amp; Data Science in schools
CBSE collaborates with Microsoft to introduce Coding & Data Science in schools
news

CBSE collaborates with Microsoft to introduce Coding & Data Science in schools

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST
CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce Coding and Data Science in schools for classes 6 to 12. These new subjects will be introduced in 2021-22 academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.