Chhattisgarh govt to pay for education of children orphaned due to COVID-19

Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided that it will pay for education for those children who lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Amid the fight against Covid-19, the Government of Chhattisgarh has taken a decision that will wipe some tears of people affected by effects of Covid-19. Chattisgarh Government stands by the children of Chhattisgarh who have been stripped of everything due to Covid's ruthless attack, and will not only bear the responsibility of their education, but will also make every effort to shape their future", informed an official release by the state government.

"This initiative of the government will be implemented through the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme. This scheme will be implemented from this financial year", informed the release.

The Chhattisgarh government will now bear the entire expenses of the education of children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 pandemic during this financial year. Also, a scholarship of ₹500 per month will be given to such children studying from standard first to eighth and ₹1000 per month for children from standard 9th to 12th. These children will be eligible for this scholarship while studying in any government or private school.

Along with this, it has also been decided by the state government, that the children whose main earning member of the family has died because of Coronavirus, the education of such children will also be arranged by the state government.

It has also been decided by the state government that if these children apply for admission to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started in the state, then they will be given priority admission and no fee will be charged from them.

The Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected many homes and has orphaned so many children. The Chhattisgarh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is providing all kinds of support to the needy. This sensitive initiative of the Chief Minister will be very helpful in building a better future for these children.