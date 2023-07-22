Home / Education / News / CISCE to host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 from July 23

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 22, 2023 05:17 PM IST

CISCE will host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 from July 23. The four day football tournament will conclude on July 27, 2023.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 in the U-17 Boys category. The football tournament will be held from July 23 to July 27 at Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) Football Ground in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

CISCE to host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 from July 23(AIFF)
As per a press release issued by CISCE, National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 will witness the participation of 11 enthusiastic teams from different regions of India, including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Gujarat & Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, North India, Odissa, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, and West Bengal & North East.

The Chief Guest of the opening ceremony is Manoj Tiwari, Minister of State for the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal. Chairman of CISCE, Dr. G. Immanuel, will be the Guest of Honour.

Mr. Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE said, "The National Pre-Subroto Cup provides a wonderful platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal, for their unwavering support in making this event possible. This tournament will not only foster healthy competition but also nurture sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participants. I extend my best wishes to all the teams and hope this championship will be a memorable experience for all the participants”, read the press statement.

Sign out