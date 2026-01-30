CM Naidu urges students to embrace innovation, launches key development projects in Kuppam

Kuppam , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged students to think innovatively and prepare for emerging technologies during an interaction in Chittoor district.

As part of his three-day tour of the Kuppam constituency, Naidu inaugurated several development projects, reviewed ongoing educational and infrastructure initiatives, and inspected local facilities.

Addressing students at a private academy, the CM said, "Students must cultivate innovative thinking and equip themselves for technologies that will shape the future."

He inaugurated a Teacher Training Centre designed to train nearly 5,000 teachers and school leaders annually across the state.

Naidu emphasised that sustainable development is possible only when students embrace innovation and urged the youth to make effective use of government initiatives supporting startups, innovation ecosystems, and emerging technologies here.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for learner accommodation facilities and the Oberoi Visitors Centre, valued at ₹10 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively. During his inspections, he interacted with teachers, observed science learning kits, and participated in other activities.

Highlighting the Handri-Neeva water supply project, Naidu proposed pilot initiatives to promote water conservation and efficient utilisation in the region.

Further, Naidu inaugurated the Kangundi Heritage Village Bouldering Park, developed by the District Tourism Council at ₹35 lakh, and inspected visitor facilities. The heritage village now features 32 homestays and nine tent accommodations to boost rural tourism and adventure activities.

"Given Kuppam's proximity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the region has strong potential to emerge as a major tourism hub," Naidu said, directing officials to ensure a seamless experience for visitors.

The heritage village showcases local artworks and ancient wall paintings, while the bouldering park provides facilities for rock-climbing enthusiasts.

Naidu also launched the Discover Kuppam tourism website to promote nearby destinations and draw visitors from neighbouring states.

Additionally, he laid foundation stones for tourism projects worth ₹4 crore funded through Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited CSR funds and inaugurated Punnami Resorts, which features luxury rooms, an amphitheatre, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

During his visit, the state government is set to sign agreements with seven companies in the chief minister's presence to establish industries in the region, involving investments of over ₹675 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.