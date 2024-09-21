"Cowardly", says Sanjay Raut over cancelling Mumbai Varsity elections ahead of polling day

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday condemned the Maharashtra Government following the postponement of Mumbai University elections just two days before the scheduled date of September 22. An official circular issued by the University of Mumbai notified that the Mumbai University elections which were earlier scheduled for September 22 have been postponed until further orders are received by the Maharashtra Government. (PTI FILE)

Terming the Maharashtra government "cowardly", Raut alleged that the Shinde Government postponed the elections after learning that Shiv Sena (UBT) was poised to win.

"They have postponed the Mumbai University senate elections twice. The government got scared and postponed the elections. They don't have the guts to fight the elections," Raut stated. He further accused the administration of pressuring the Vice Chancellor to delay the polls.

"PM Modi talks about one nation one elections but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Mumbai University senate elections are not being held...Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde only contests elections where he can buy votes with money. Where there is ED and CBI in power, there they will contest the elections," he added.

"The election notification for the election of the Registered Graduates' Association was published on August 3, 2024. According to this notification, the election for the Registered Graduates' Electoral Constituency was scheduled for September 22, 2024.

In light of the above election, it is hereby notified to the concerned voters, candidates, appointed election officials, polling station heads, and staff that the election for the Registered Graduates' Electoral Constituency, scheduled for September 22, 2024, has been postponed by the government until further orders are received from the Maharashtra Government. All concerned voters, candidates, appointed election officials, polling station heads, and staff are requested to take note of this matter," the University wrote in an official letter in Marathi.

