CUSAT postpones all varsity exams scheduled from April 19: ANI

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday. News Agency ANI informed about the postponement off all CUSAT exams starting from tomorrow through a post on its twitter handle.

Kerala: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021