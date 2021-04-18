IND USA
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday.(HT file)
CUSAT postpones all varsity exams scheduled from April 19: ANI

  • Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday. News Agency ANI informed about the postponement off all CUSAT exams starting from tomorrow through a post on its twitter handle.

cusat exam postponed university exam covid-19 covid-19 uk variant covid-19 pandemic + 4 more
