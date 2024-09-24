D Y Patil International School to hold Career Fair 2024, details inside

D Y Patil International School, Worli, announced its upcoming Career Fair 2024, set to be held on September 28, 2024, from 9 am to 2 pm at The St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The fair is devised to cater to students on the lookout for both national and international educational opportunities.

With universities from India, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, etc coming together, the event aims to provide students a platform to explore global educational opportunities with insights into academic programs like IGCSE, IBDP, IBCP, and A Levels, and further apprise them with essential information about both national and international study options.

Students attending the DYPIS Career Fair 2024 will have the opportunity to learn about a range of academic programs that help them get close to their goals, decode scholarship options, and participate in personalised career prospects’ workshops. The fair is devised to cater to students on the lookout for both national and international educational opportunities, informed D Y Patil International School.

Also Read: Creating standout college applications: How service-based leadership programs offer a competitive edge

“At D Y Patil International School, we trust in equipping students by providing them with the necessary tools and growth drivers to help them steer close to their goals. The DYPIS Career Fair 2024 is devised to connect our students with the world’s leading universities and to provide them with invaluable insights and aegis for their upcoming educational journeys domestically and overseas," said Kinnari Shah, Head of School, D Y Patil International School, Worli.

The event is free of charge and open to all. For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Pitfalls to avoid when booking student accommodation abroad