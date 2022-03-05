Home / Education / News / Business blasters programme in private schools too from 2023: Sisodia
news

Business blasters programme in private schools too from 2023: Sisodia

Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia
Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia
Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the city government's Business Blasters programme, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among students, will be started in private schools also from next year.

He was speaking at the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo at the Thyagraj Stadium here where over 100 business ideas of government school students were presented to investors.

"The Business Blasters programme will also be extended to private schools from next year. A meeting will be held on March 7 to discuss how it can be rolled out in private schools,” Sisodia said at the event.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that big global companies such as Facebook and Twitter should emerge out of India also.

He said that Business Blasters programme develops entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Business Blasters is the Delhi government's start-up programme where students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi government manish sisodia + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out