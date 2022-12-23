Home / Education / News / Delhi govt schools to close for winter vacation from Jan 1

Delhi govt schools to close for winter vacation from Jan 1

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:53 AM IST

All Delhi government schools will remain closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation, the Directorate of Education said in a circular on Thursday.

PTI | , New Delhi

However, remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, the circular said.

"All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023.

"To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," the circular said.

For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings.

"However, if there is a space crunch, the head of school of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) - district and opt for evening timings accordingly," the circular added.

delhi school education
