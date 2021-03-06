IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 6, (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 6, (PTI)
news

Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM

The new Delhi Board of School Education will focus on bringing up students who are employable after they graduate, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:33 PM IST

The new Delhi Board of School Education will focus on bringing up students who are employable after they graduate, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

He further said the board will have a continuous evaluation process rather than a three-hour exam at the end of the year.

"The new board has three main aims - to raise kids who are patriotic and contribute to the country's development, children who break these walls of caste and religion and treat each other as fellow human beings, and children who can stand on their own feet and won't have to struggle to find a job. We believe that every child has a specialty and it will be the job of this new board to find that out," Kejriwal said.

"The biggest problem of our country is unemployment - despite doing several courses many are not able to get jobs. What is the point of that education? This board will prepare a curriculum that will teach students to stand on their feet so that when they graduate, they won't have to struggle to find a job, their job will be ready with them," he added.

He further added that rather than focussing on rote learning, the new school education board will focus on understanding and will be of an international standard.

"Our present education system focuses on rote learning. This has to change. Our focus will no longer be on rote learning but on understanding. Rather than a three-hour exam at the end of every year, students will be assessed throughout the whole year. This will be an international-level board. International study practices have been researched and these will be brought into our schools," he said.

In the coming academic session 2021-22, about 20 to 25 schools will be brought under the new board after consultation with parents, the CM said, adding that he hoped that in the next 4-5 years all government and private schools in the country will be a part of this board on a voluntary basis.

"The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by the Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts - from professional industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats," he added.

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal delhi school students employability education news
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file)
news

Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
news

Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
news

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Justice V Kameswar Rao, in the 49-page judgement, highlighted the position of law that court cannot sit in appeal over the decision taken by the Search Committee, set up to select prospective candidates for the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas(HT file)
Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas(HT file)
news

2021 to be 'Year of Education', 1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has dedicated 2021 as the 'Year of Education with a planned investment of 1,000 crore for the sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
news

Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.(iitjammu.ac.in)
IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.(iitjammu.ac.in)
news

IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony on March 5.(HT File)
The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony on March 5.(HT File)
news

Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The 29th edition of the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organised by the National Book Trust, India will be held virtually from March 6 to 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.(PTI File)
IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.(PTI File)
news

QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Vice President said the dream could be realised only if the education system was improved.
The Vice President said the dream could be realised only if the education system was improved.
news

IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the country has to regain its past glory as 'Viswa Guru' and become a knowledge and education hub once again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said. (Mint file)
news

QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the top 50 in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking in Mineral and Mining Engineering sector while emerging as India's top-ranking institution in the field of Agriculture and Forestry, an official statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar schools, coaching institutions to reopen from January 4
Bihar schools, coaching institutions to reopen from January 4
news

Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Regional languages like Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili will be the medium of instruction in elementary schools of Bihar in future, state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said in the assembly on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shiv Nadar University, the first private varsity to be legislated in Tamil Nadu in nine decades, has been set up near Chennai.(Handout)
The Shiv Nadar University, the first private varsity to be legislated in Tamil Nadu in nine decades, has been set up near Chennai.(Handout)
news

Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Shiv Nadar University Chennai has announced the appointment of Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as its Founding Vice Chancellor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, schools for more than 168 million children have been completely closed for almost a full year, UNICEF report said.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Globally, schools for more than 168 million children have been completely closed for almost a full year, UNICEF report said.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Closure of 1.5mn schools impacted 247mn children in India: UNICEF study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Closure of 1.5 million schools due to coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
news

Need to work to overcome language barriers for allowing talent to flourish: PM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said work needs to be done on a mission mode to overcome linguistic barriers in the education system so that the talent of those from rural areas and the poor is allowed to flourish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
news

HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Delhi HC has sought response of Ministry of Education on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not taking decision on extension of free education under the Right To Education Act to children of EWS even after attaining 14 years of age in the same school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP