Delhi University denies extension of online classes, details inside

Delhi University (DU) in an official notice informed that the circular informing the extension of online classes for students due to the deterioration of the Air Quality Index is fake. (File Photo)

“In light of persistent deteriorated in Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi & NCR, the Competent Authority has decided to extend the online mode of classes till Thursday, the 28th November, 2024. The schedule of Examinations and Interviews shall remain unchanged. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority,” mentioned the fake notice.

The University posted the notice on the official website and also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform students about the fake notice that had been circulating.

Delhi University (DU) on November 19, 2024, had informed that due to air pollution classes were decided to be conducted in the online mode till November 23, 2024. DU had released a notification earlier as well regarding a fake notice about the conduct of online classes that had been circulating among students.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was on the brink of the “severe” category again and the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government, issued directions to all schools in the national capital to conduct classes in hybrid mode.

