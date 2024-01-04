DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: Registration ends on January 10 at dsw.du.ac.in, link here

Delhi University will close the registration process for DU Financial Support Scheme 2024 on January 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the financial scheme can do it through the official website of DU FSS at dsw.du.ac.in. DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: Registration ends on January 10, link here

The Schedule for the submission of the hard/ printed copy of the application form will be declared in the DSW website on January 12, 2024.

A full-time bonafide student studying in any UG/ PG Degree program at a Department/ Institution/

Centre of University of Delhi belonging to the following categories is eligible to apply. However, students enrolled in the B.Tech/ Five Year Integrated Law Program are not eligible.

Students whose family income is less than or equal to 4 lakh will get upto 100 percent fee waiver and students whose family income is between 4 lakh to 8 lakh will get upto 50 percent fee waiver.

DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DU FSS at dsw.du.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Fill the registration page and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU FSS.

