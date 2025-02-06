DU Placement 2025: Delhi University to conduct placement and internship drive, details here

Delhi University will conduct placement and internship drive. The placement and internship drive will be held from February 10 to February 21, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. DU Placement 2025: Delhi University to conduct placement and internship drive

The registration process has commenced and will conclude on February 8, 2025. The recruitment drive facilitated by Central Placement Cell (CPC), Dean Students’ Welfare will be held in offline mode.

The placement and internship drive will be held on all days from 10 am to 4 pm at Room number -4 and 5, Dean Students' Welfare Office, Conference Centre, Opposite-Botany Department, Gate Number -4, University of Delhi.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who are enrolled in regular UG, PG and Ph.D programs in Delhi University are eligible to appear for the placement and internship drive. NCWEB and SOL students are NOT eligible to apply.

How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the placement, internship drive can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU Placement 2025 drive link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the form.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Central Placement Cell (CPC), Dean Students’ Welfare does not charge any registration fees from students for participation in the Offline Placement and Internship Drive 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.