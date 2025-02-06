Menu Explore
Several lakh appointment letters for government jobs issued during 2022 & 2023: Centre informs in Rajya Sabha

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 06, 2025 05:29 PM IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that details of recruitments made to various posts are maintained by the respective ministries or departments, among others.

Central government ministries and departments issued several lakh appointment letters between 2022 and 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Several lakh appointments have been issued by Central government ministries and departments between 2022 - 2023, as claimed by the Centre in Rajya Sabha. (Hindustan Times)
Several lakh appointments have been issued by Central government ministries and departments between 2022 - 2023, as claimed by the Centre in Rajya Sabha. (Hindustan Times)

Details of recruitments made to various posts are maintained by the respective ministries or departments or central public sector undertakings, among others, and the recruitment agencies concerned such as Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Union minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The government was asked if "10 lakh jobs on a permanent basis have been given in central government's ministries or departments during 18 months of 2022 and 2023", among others.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022.

"Fourteen Rozgar Melas have so far been held at the central level in 45-50 cities across various states/Union territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been issued during 2022 and 2023 by the participating ministries and departments etc," said Singh, the Union minister of state for personnel.

To a question seeking "reasons why vacancies have increased in central government's ministries and departments since 2022", he said filling vacant posts in the government was a continuous process.

Through Rozgar Melas, recruitments have been made on a mission mode in all ministries and departments etc, the minister said.

