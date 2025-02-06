Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAI Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 Assistant posts at aai.aero, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 06, 2025 04:38 PM IST

AAI will recruit for Non-Executive posts. Candidates can apply through the direct link given here. 

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Non- Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 224 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is March 5, 2025.

AAI Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 Assistant posts at aai.aero
AAI Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 Assistant posts at aai.aero

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Senior Assistant (Official Language): 4 posts

2. Senior Assistant (Accounts): 21 posts

3. Senior Assistant (Electronics): 47 posts

4. Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 152 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates can apply online through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years as on March 5, 2025.

6 government internship opportunities for engineering students offered by IITs, MNRE, MeitY, NIELIT & more

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written exam, a computer literacy test in MS Office and document verification for Senior Assistant (official language) and (accounts).

The selection process will comprise of written exam and documents verification for Senior Assistant and written exam for Junior Assistant post.

The computer based/online test will be held tentatively at various major cities of Northern Region (i.e. Delhi/NCR, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Dehradun, Roorkee, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ambala, Bilaspur (H.P), Hamirpur, Jammu, Samba, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur).

Objective type Online Examination (Computer Based Test) will be conducted for the post. There will not be any negative mark for wrong answer attempted by the candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1000/- for General, EWS and OBC Category. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex- Servicemen and Apprentices who have completed 01 year Apprenticeship Training in AAI is exempted from payment of fee. Fees will be accepted through online net banking/credit cards/debit cards/UPI/wallet etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On