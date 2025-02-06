AAI Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 Assistant posts at aai.aero, direct link here

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Non- Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 224 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is March 5, 2025. AAI Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 Assistant posts at aai.aero

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Senior Assistant (Official Language): 4 posts

2. Senior Assistant (Accounts): 21 posts

3. Senior Assistant (Electronics): 47 posts

4. Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 152 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates can apply online through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years as on March 5, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written exam, a computer literacy test in MS Office and document verification for Senior Assistant (official language) and (accounts).

The selection process will comprise of written exam and documents verification for Senior Assistant and written exam for Junior Assistant post.

The computer based/online test will be held tentatively at various major cities of Northern Region (i.e. Delhi/NCR, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Dehradun, Roorkee, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ambala, Bilaspur (H.P), Hamirpur, Jammu, Samba, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur).

Objective type Online Examination (Computer Based Test) will be conducted for the post. There will not be any negative mark for wrong answer attempted by the candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General, EWS and OBC Category. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex- Servicemen and Apprentices who have completed 01 year Apprenticeship Training in AAI is exempted from payment of fee. Fees will be accepted through online net banking/credit cards/debit cards/UPI/wallet etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.