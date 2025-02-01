Menu Explore
Education Budget 2025: Higher education budget up by over 2,400 crore

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2025 03:06 PM IST

The government has increased the education budget for 2025-26 to ₹50077.95 crore, up from ₹47619.77 crore for FY 2024-25.

The centre has allocated 50077.95 crore to the Education Ministry's Department of Higher Education for the 2025-26 financial year, up from 47619.77 crore allocated for the 2024-25 financial year. Education budget 2025 live updates

Education Budget 2025: Check highlights for allocations for higher education (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Education Budget 2025: Check highlights for allocations for higher education (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This includes 2160 crore for student financial aid for the next financial year. The centre aims to spend 681 crore on digital India e-learning.

Allocation for Research and Innovation stands at 327 crore.

11349 crore has been allocated to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the budget document shows. Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) have been allocated 522.20 crore, up from 515.91 crore allocated for FY 2024-25.

Also read: Budget 2025: AI, infra at IITs, increased medical seats - key announcements for Education by FM Sitharaman

The budget for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) saw a reduction of 18.27 crore – 900 crore for FY 2025-26 compared to 918.27 for FY 2024-25.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will have its budget increased to 3335.97 crore from 2500 in the current financial year. On the contrary, the budget for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been decreased to 200 crore compared to 400 crore for the current financial year.

Support for Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is at 251.89 crore, up from 212.21 crore for the current financial year.

Grants for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) have increased to 5473.87 from 4839.40 for the 2024-25 financial year.

Central sector schemes/projects, which include National Research Professors, World Class Institutions, Prime Minister's Girls' Hostel, and Indian Knowledge Systems, and Glue Grant for Higher Education Institutes, received 528.36 crore for FY 2025-26.

For the second time in a row, autonomous bodies Central University, Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities did not get any grant.

The outlay for other central sector schemes -Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching, Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), National Institutional Ranking Framework, Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN), National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), Study in India, ASEAN Fellowship, Centres of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Champion Services Sector Scheme - is 5175.88 crore.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
